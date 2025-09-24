Patrick McMorris: Signed to Cardinals' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals signed McMorris (calf) to the practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
McMorris logged one solo tackle across eight regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024. He mostly played on special teams and would serve in that role if the Cardinals elevate him to the active roster.
