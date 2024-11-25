Barmore recorded two total tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Patriots.

Barmore missed the Patriots' first 10 games this season due to blood clots but returned in Week 11, recording five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in the two games since his comeback. The Alabama product's snap share increased from 39 percent in Week 11 to 52 percent in Week 12, and it will likely continue to rise as he regains full football shape. Barmore is expected to remain a disruptive force for New England's defense as the Patriots host the Colts in Week 13.