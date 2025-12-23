Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Boutte is in concussion protocol, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Boutte was unable to return to this past Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens after checking out of the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. With Boutte now having been diagnosed with a concussion, he could face an uphill battle to clear the five-step protocol in advance of the Patriots' Week 17 game against the Jets. Boutte's potential absence could free up more playing time out wide for rookie Kyle Williams, who had previously seen his largest snap shares of the season in Weeks 10 and 11 while Boutte was sidelined with a hamstring injury.