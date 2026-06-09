Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Practices fully Tuesday

As expected, Boutte participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Boutte, who skipped the Patriots' voluntary OTAs, had been the subject of trade speculation in the wake of the team's addition of A.J. Brown in a trade and Romeo Doubs via free agency. However, the 2023 sixth-rounder -- who participated fully in Tuesday's session -- has indicated that he's amenable to sticking around with New England and to that end is willing to work wherever he's needed, "whether that's at X (receiver), Z (receiver), F (slot receiver)...whatever I got to do, that's best for me." With Brown and Doubs sitting firmly atop the WR depth chart, Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams remain candidates to compete for snaps in three-receiver sets, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site.