Webster (undisclosed) was placed on New England's Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Webster was healthy when the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft in late April, so it's unclear what his current issue is or how long he may need to recover. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Mississippi product as he tries to make a name for himself in New England's secondary. Webster can be activated off the PUP list at any time between now and the end of preseason.