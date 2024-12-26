Jones (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chargers, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Jones will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a hip injury he likely picked up against the Cardinals in Week 15. He has been unable to practice since the injury, so which puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Bills on Sunday, Jan. 5. Alex Austin is slated to serve as New England's slot corner for a second straight game due to Jones' injury.