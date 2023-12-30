The Patriots elevated Sokol from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Last week, Sokol was elevated for the first time this season and played 10 offensive snaps against Denver, finishing the contest without any stats. His elevation for Week 17 comes as starting tight end Hunter Henry is questionable with a knee injury and in danger of missing his second straight game. Even if Henry sits out again Sunday, Sokol isn't likely to log the necessary playing time to be a relevant fantasy option.