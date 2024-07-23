The Patriots placed Takitaki (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Reiss, Takitaki is recovering from a knee scope procedure during the offseason. The 2019 third-round pick out of BYU signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Patriots in March of 2024 after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Browns. In 2023, Takitaki posted 66 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass deflections and one interception across 15 regular-season games. He'll be eligible to practice and play in the preseason once activated off the active/PUP list.