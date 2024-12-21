The Patriots signed Jennings to their 53-man roster Saturday, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

New England originally gave Jennings a look by signing him as an undrafted free agent in mid-May. The Florida A&M product didn't make the Pats' roster out of training camp, but he has been on the team's practice squad and was elevated for Week 6 against Houston, when he carried five times for 13 yards. Jennings will provide running back depth Sunday against Buffalo with JaMycal Hasty ruled out due to an ankle injury, and given New England's current 3-11 record, the team may elect to give Jennings a longer look before the regular season is over.