The Bills waived Skinner on Saturday.

The Bills claimed Skinner off waivers from the Jets in mid-July. The wide receiver was unable to win a reserve role in the team's corps, being surpassed by younger players with draft capital invested in them, such as Keon Coleman (foot) and Skyler Bell. Skinner will now be subject to waivers through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day. If the 24-year-old goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.