Spain (foot) was released by the Bills on Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.
This is a surprising development since Spain was a starter and was re-signed to a three-year deal this offseason. His foot injury is not believe to be long term in nature. Also, the team may have lost fellow starter Cody Ford for a stretch after Ford suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to Kansas City. It appears as if Spain may have fallen out of favor with the coaching staff for reasons unknown, though Spain had a recently deleted tweet that suggested as such. The Bills may have an eye on injured starting lineman Jon Feliciano re-joining the lineup soon, at which point they can reshuffle their starting unit.