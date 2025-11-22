O'Connell, who was activated off IR on Wednesday, does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.

O'Connell will be eligible to play for the first time this season after spending the first 11 weeks of the campaign on IR while recovering from a fractured wrist. With that said, it's unclear what the Raiders plan to do at the quarterback position Sunday and beyond. Geno Smith is in line for another start, but it hasn't yet been clarified if O'Connell or Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2 QB against Cleveland this weekend. Beyond that, Smith has struggled this season, and the Raiders -- who enter Week 12 with a 2-8 record -- could eventually decide to give O'Connell and/or Pickett a look behind center in what has become a lost season.