O'Connell (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

O'Connell has been a full practice participant since his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 29, but the third-year pro is not quite ready to be activated from injured reserve. O'Connell is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right wrist that he sustained during the preseason, but with the Raiders on a bye Week 11, he has a good shot at being available for Week 12 against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 17. Kenny Pickett will continue to serve as the Raiders' backup quarterback behind starter Geno Smith for as long as O'Connell is sidelined.