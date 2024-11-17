Bowers secured 13 of 16 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bowers set the pace across the board for the Raiders in all three components of his receiving line, with the trio of figures also serving as new career highs. Bowers now has double-digit target tallies and at least eight catches in four of his last six games, as he continues to serve as the clear-cut leader of the air attack following the trade of Davante Adams to the Jets. The star rookie should be set up for another busy afternoon in a Week 12 home AFC West clash against the Broncos next Sunday.