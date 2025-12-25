Rogers (quad) is listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers suffered a quad injury during Las Vegas' loss to Houston in Week 16 and was limited in practice Wednesday, but it appears he's already recovered and is ready for Sunday's game against the Giants. Barring any setbacks, Rogers will resume operating as the Raiders' starting right guard Week 17, with Jackson Powers-Johnson (ankle) still on IR.