Las Vegas signed Rucker as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Rucker finished a strong collegiate career by recording over 1,000 receiving yards with Arkansas State in each of his final two campaigns. He scored 11 touchdowns and averaged 72 catches during that two-year span, His biggest claim to fame, however, is his NCAA freshman record of 310 receiving yards in a contest against Louisiana-Monroe in 2020. He has good speed (4.38 40-yard dash) and stands 6-foot tall, but spending almost all of his time during college in the Sun Belt may have hurt his draft status. Regardless, Las Vegas isn't brimming with WR talent, so Rucker could feasibly see NFL action as a rookie if he impresses the organization.