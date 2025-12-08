Carlson went 1-of-1 on field-goal tries and 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

The kicker hit a meaningless 46-yarder as time expired in the fourth quarter. Carlson was perfect for the second week in a row and the third time in four games, but he's just not getting a lot of opportunities in one of the league's worst offenses. The eighth-year pro has attempted just 18 extra points in 13 games this season.