Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes his kicks Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson went 1-of-1 on field-goal tries and 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
The kicker hit a meaningless 46-yarder as time expired in the fourth quarter. Carlson was perfect for the second week in a row and the third time in four games, but he's just not getting a lot of opportunities in one of the league's worst offenses. The eighth-year pro has attempted just 18 extra points in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: No FGAs in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes one FGA in Week 12•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes four kicks in Week 11 loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses only FGA in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes lone FGA in overtime loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Doesn't get an attempt Sunday•