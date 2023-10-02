Carlson converted his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Carlson has attempted just one field goal in each of the Raiders' first four games, restricting his fantasy output despite a trustworthy leg from distance in years past. His lone make Sunday came from only 22 yards, as coach Josh McDaniels continues to favor a conservative approach when it comes to fourth-down decisions in the red zone.