Ridder completed 23 of 39 pass attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing five times for 28 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

Ridder got a spot-start in place of injured starter Aidan O'Connell (knee) on Monday, squaring off against the team that drafted the backup in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old Ridder was inconsistent in his first start for Las Vegas, committing a pair of turnovers before cashing in a late garbage-time touchdown in the loss. O'Connell's injury isn't considered serious, so there is a good chance Ridder returns to the bench for Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.