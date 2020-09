Coach Jon Gruden noted Monday that the Raiders are "concerned about both" Ruggs (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle)," Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Gruden added that he has check with the Raiders' trainers before providing a full update, but for now we'll consider both rookie pass-catchers iffy for Sunday's game against the Bills. If the duo ends up missing the contest, added snaps would be available for Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones.