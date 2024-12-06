Meyers (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers wasn't able to practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Coach Antonio Pierce told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com on Friday that Meyers was "full go, ready to go," but the wide receiver ended up limited on the Raiders' final Week 14 injury report. Pierce's comments seem to indicate Meyers will be available Sunday, which won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.