Lee (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee can now return to the practice field but he will not be eligible to play in a game until Week 13. His eventual presence will be good news for a linebacking corps still trying to replace Vontaze Burfict (suspension), but Lee being the second of Oakland's two players to return from IR means neither Johnathan Abram (shoulder) or Nathan Peterman (elbow) will be able to return at any point in 2019.

