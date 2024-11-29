McCormick is active Friday against the Chiefs along with fellow RBs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube.
With both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) inactive Friday, McCormick -- who logged eight offensive snaps and carried five times for 33 yards in the aforementioned duo's absence this past Sunday against the Broncos -- will have have an opportunity to see added work alongside Ameer Abdullah. In that context, McCormick represents a possible fantasy dart for those scrambling for Week 13 running back help.
More News
-
Raiders' Sincere McCormick: Elevated again for Week 13•
-
Raiders' Sincere McCormick: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Raiders' Sincere McCormick: Elevated for Week 12•
-
Sincere McCormick: Bumped back down•
-
Raiders' Sincere McCormick: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Sincere McCormick: Signs with Raiders' practice squad•