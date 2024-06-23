Tucker blew by the Raiders' defensive backs during spring practices, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Granted, it's not unusual for small, fast receivers to excel in early offseason practices without tackling. The Raiders seem optimistic it will carry over in this case, with coach Antonio Pierce saying Tucker is a "different dude" who plays like "the biggest guy out there" despite being 5-foot-9, 185 pounds. Tucker opened last season as the team's fourth/fifth WR after being a third-round pick, eventually working his way up to the No. 3 role and then catching 11 of 15 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns over the final four weeks. He now seems to holding off Michael Gallup for that No. 3 role, but it probably won't come with too many snaps or targets in an offense that has Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver and Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end.