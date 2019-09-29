Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Keeps scoring streak alive
Williams caught three of seven passes for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over Indianapolis.
Williams got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, fighting his way back to the ball for a 19-yard touchdown near the front pylon. Williams has only six catches in his last two games and hasn't topped 50 yards receiving since Week 1, but fans aren't likely to be complaining too much as the free-agent pickup has scored in each game to start the season. That will be a tough streak to extent to five with the Bears in town in Week 5.
