The Rams selected Paul in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Paul (6-foot-1, 222 pounds) is perilously light for a linebacker and he will need the other parts of his prospect profile to offset that deficiency. The good news is that the former Mississippi and Arkansas standout might have enough other traits to overrule the challenges that come with his safety-like frame. More specifically, Paul's 4.63 speed pairs with quick processing to keep Paul locked onto the ballcarrier, making Paul a candidate to blow up a gap before the blocker can get to it. At worst Paul should prove to be a useful rotational linebacker and special teams player in the NFL.