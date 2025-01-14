Kupp caught his lone target for 29 yards during the Rams' 27-9 wild-card victory over the Vikings on Monday night.

The veteran wideout saw his playing time reduced significantly in the Rams' playoff opener, taking the field for just 29 out of 53 snaps on offense. Kupp's only catch of the contest came in the third quarter, converting on a third-and-long to set up a Joshua Karty 44-yard field goal. While Kupp's quiet performance may be concerning, it came on a night where Tyler Higbee (chest) led the team with 58 yards receiving on just 12 snaps, so the Rams' passing attack as a whole was fairly muted. Kupp will have a chance to bounce back in the divisional round against the Eagles.