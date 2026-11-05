Watson is expected to undergo shoulder surgery and to miss the remainder of the 2026 season, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Watson was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Chargers early by a shoulder injury, and it was apparently severe enough to prematurely end his season. He had been operating as one of the Rams' top defensive backs and actually led the team in snaps at cornerback through eight weeks, so losing him is a significant blow to the club. His absence figures to create additional opportunities on the boundary for Emmanuel Forbes the rest of the way.