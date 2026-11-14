Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he is optimistic that Curl (toe) will be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Curl opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back DNP's due to a toe injury before logging a limited session Friday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. That was enough for Curl to get the questionable tag for Sunday's game, although McVay's comments suggest that the veteran safety is on the probable side to play in Week 10. If Curl cannot play or operates under a snap count, then Jaylen McCollough would be in line for a larger role in the Rams' secondary.