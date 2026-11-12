Curl (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Curl was cleared to play against the Commanders in Week 9 after recovering from a foot injury, and he finished that contest with eight tackles (four solo). He's now working through a toe issue, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Cardinals. Curl has accumulated 46 tackles (27 solo) and two pass defenses through the first nine games of the regular season.