Kinchens (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

It is unclear when Kinchens suffered his shoulder injury, as he finished Sunday night's win over the Buccaneers. With two missed practices this week, the starting safety will have one more chance to participate ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

