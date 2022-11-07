Gay connected on both field-goal attempts and converted his only extra point attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Gay was able boot his first field goals since Week 6 in the third quarter, hitting attempts from 26-yards and 35-yards out respectively. Gay's fantasy ceiling is capped by the anemic state of the Rams offense, however, and the Rams have only cleared 14 points once since a Week 3 victory against the Cardinals. The Rams next opponent just happens to be Arizona, who has given up over 30 points to opponents in three straight contests, giving Gay a slightly more optimistic outlook for their Week 10 matchup.