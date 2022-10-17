Gay made a 21-yard field-goal and went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

Gay's second quarter chip shot was his sixth field-goal attempt of under 30 yards on the season. The veteran kicker has made just nine field goals and 11 extra points thus far, disappointing numbers for one of the more reliable fantasy kicking options from the 2021 campaign. The Rams offense did seem to find a rhythm against the Panthers that had been lacking in weeks past, however, and with the team going on bye in Week 7, Gay may find himself with more positive game scripts to produce when the team returns in Week 8 for a home game against San Francisco.