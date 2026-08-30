Garrett (knee) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Garrett was not dressed for practice Sunday and was working off to the side with trainers. The Defensive Player of the Year's chances at a repeat award jumped today as the Rams announced that Aaron Donald was returning to the team on a one-year $20 million deal. It is unclear when Garrett will return to practice, but if the team waits much longer to get him back in pads, there is a chance he will miss the Week 1 divisional matchup with the 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10.