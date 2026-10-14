Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Garrett (knee) will not return to practice this week and will not play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Garrett underwent knee surgery following the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He's eligible to return from IR now that he's missed the four-game minimum, but Garrett has not progressed enough in his recovery to practice, even in a limited capacity. A six-week recovery timeline for the superstar pass rusher's return was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN in late September, and if that timeline is accurate, then Garrett could be back in action for Week 7 against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25.