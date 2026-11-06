Garrett (knee) is on track to be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Since being designated to return from IR, Garrett has logged consecutive limited practices, but it looks like the star pass rusher -- who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee after Week 1 action -- is poised to return to the Rams defensive corps in Week 9. For that to occur though, he'll need to be officially activated by Saturday afternoon's deadline for the team to do so.