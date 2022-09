Scott recorded seven tackles (three solo) and forced a fumble in Thursday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Scott was able to record the Rams' second forced fumble of the contest late in the fourth quarter, stripping Zack Moss with the game already out of reach. Scott was on field for 52 of the Rams' 59 defensive snaps, an encouraging number as the Rams welcome the Falcons to town in Week 2.