Vannett (oblique) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

An oblique injury limited Vannett's participation in Monday's and Tuesday's walkthrough practices, but the veteran tight end has been cleared to play in Week 16 after logging a full practice Wednesday. He's mostly served on special teams this season and will operate as the Rams' TE4 behind Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen for Thursday night's game.