Coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams haven't decided whether Avila will go to injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's game at Washington, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

McVay said part of the decision whether to place Avila on IR will be influenced by concerns that the team could use up all of its eight injured reserve slots for players eligible to return later in the season. Either way, for as long as Avila remains sidelined, 2024 sixth rounder Beaux Limmer projects to fill in at left guard.