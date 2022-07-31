Jones reverted to the Rams' injured reserve list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Jones was waived with an injury designation by the Rams on Friday after missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign due to a torn Achilles suffered late in the preseason. The undrafted free agent out of SMU's career has gotten off to a rather rough start after exclusively playing on special teams over 13 games in 2020. Barring any injury settlement with the team, Jones figures to once again miss this coming regular season while on Los Angeles' injured reserve list.