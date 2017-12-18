Ravens' Alex Collins: Emerges healthy
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Collins made it out of Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns without any health concerns, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Javorius Allen's increased workload (13 carries) may have created some concern, but it seems the Ravens were merely trying to preserve Collins for more competitive scenarios. Collins actually held a 12-3 advantage over his teammate before Allen took the final 10 carries of the game. It's possible the Ravens find themselves in a similar situation this Saturday against the Colts, but Collins should at least have more early success in a better matchup. He's been healthy all season with the exception of some migraines, an on-and-off issue that's yet to cost him a game.
