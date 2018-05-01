Ravens' Andre Levrone: Inks UDFA deal with Ravens
Levrone signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent over the weekend.
The ex-Virginia receiver looks like an NFL player at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, but Levrone never had the production in college to warrant a ton of draft interest. However, as an undrafted free agent, Levrone is an interesting player. On top of the aforementioned size, Levrone also ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at Virginia's pro day. Again, he doesn't have much in the way of a track record as his best season came when he was a senior on a Virginia team that wasn't exactly churning out pro receivers during his early college years. Levrone caught 34 passes for 689 yards as a senior, which averages out to an impressive 20.26 yards per reception. He figures to at least be a camp body and Baltimore has had an eye for undrafted wide receivers of late; Tim White nearly made the 53-man roster last year before being derailed by a thumb injury and Quincy Adjeboyejo spent the season on the practice squad.
