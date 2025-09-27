The Ravens signed Urban off their practice squad Saturday.

The veteran defensive lineman was elevated for the Ravens' Week 3 loss to the Lions, playing 25 defensive snaps and recording one total tackle. With Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Broderick Washington (ankle) both moving to injured reserve Saturday, Urban's signing provides needed depth at defensive end. He's expected to start opposite Aeneas Peebles in Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.