Mitchell (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Mitchell got encouraging MRI results Tuesday after exiting Baltimore's Week 14 loss to the Steelers due to a knee injury. If Mitchell's able to play Sunday against the Bengals, he'll likely work in a change-of-pace role behind Derrick Henry, as the Ravens remain without Justice Hill (neck), who isn't eligible to return from injured reserve prior to Week 17.

