Mitchell (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.

As was expected after the Ravens reinstated him from injured reserve Saturday, Mitchell will be available to make his NFL debut Week 6, joining a Baltimore backfield that includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. An undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, Mitchell showed plenty of burst in the preseason, averaging 6.0 yards per carry on seven totes and recorded a pair of receptions in two contests. At 5-foot-8 and 191 pounds, Mitchell may not be capable of handling a big workload, but he could eventually usurp Hill as the preferred change-of-pace option behind the 238-pound Edwards. Expect Mitchell to have a limited role Sunday, however.