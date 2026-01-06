Scott signed a reserve/future contract with the Ravens on Monday, Justin Robertson of the team's official site reports.

Scott signed with the Ravens' in late April as an undrafted free agent, and the fullback out of Army opted to stay with the organization as a member of the practice squad after failing to crack the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Scott did not appear in a regular-season game in 2025, but he'll be with the Ravens during offseason activities and aim toward cracking the active roster for the 2026 campaign. However, his playing opportunities figure to be limited for as long as veteran fullback Patrick Ricard is on the roster.