Andrews likely will see extra playing time with Isaiah Likely (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

Likely's upcoming absence significantly increases the chances of Andrews reprising his snap/route workloads from prior seasons. The 29-year-old has handled 58 percent snap share and 57 percent route share this season, lagging slightly behind Likely (63 percent and 62 percent, respectively) in both categories. Third-string tight end Charlie Kolar also figures to get more playing time Thursday, and other adjustments may include more snaps for fullback Patrick Ricard and new wideout Diontae Johnson. The Ravens don't lack for skill-position talent even with Likely temporarily out of the picture.