Ravens' Markus Jones: Heading to Baltimore

Jones agreed to a deal with the Ravens on Friday, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Jones is a 6'3", 252 lbs, edge-rusher out of Angelo State. He gets off the line quickly and provides a relentless motor, but arm length and discipline are known weaknesses. The undrafted rookie will have his hands full earning a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster.

