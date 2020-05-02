Ravens' Nick Vogel: Signs with Ravens

Vogel has agreed to terms on a deal with the Ravens, Clifton Brown of the team's official wewbsite reports.

Vogel, an undrafted free agent, will attempt to compete with starting kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker is arguably the best kicker in the league, so his chances figure to be slim. Still, the undrafted free agent will look to make an impression. He converted 19-of-23 field goals last season at UAB and drilled all 37 of his extra point attempts.