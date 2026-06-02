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Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Absent due to personal matter

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bateman (personal) has been away from the team during OTAs the past two weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Bateman was present for the start of the offseason program last month, but he's now tending to a personal matter. "He's dealing with some personal things and so he hasn't been here for a little bit," OC Declan Doyle said Tuesday. "I'm excited for him to get back in here in and keep rolling." Despite a down 2025 season, Bateman is expected to get the first crack at WR2 duties under new OC Doyle.

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